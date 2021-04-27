Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Raised by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,242 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 7.3% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $32,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.39.

