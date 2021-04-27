Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,479. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $75.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97.

