S&CO Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,433,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $18.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,308.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,195. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,157.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,898.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,341.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.