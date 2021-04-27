S&CO Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

S&CO Inc. lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $83,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.22. 53,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,784,287. The company has a market cap of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

