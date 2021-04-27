S&CO Inc. Has $29.91 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

S&CO Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 2.5% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

CAT stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.38. 17,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,208,337. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.86 and its 200-day moving average is $194.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $237.78. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

