S&CO Inc. Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Linde by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.98. 3,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,980. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $172.76 and a 12-month high of $292.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

