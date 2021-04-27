S&CO Inc. Purchases 7,135 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 152,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,997,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $214.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

