S&CO Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,120,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,169,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,535,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,350,000 after acquiring an additional 826,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,552,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. 208,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,565,234. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

