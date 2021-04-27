Scotiabank Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $15.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $14.75 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DREUF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

DREUF stock remained flat at $$10.92 during trading on Tuesday. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.