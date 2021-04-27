Scotiabank Boosts Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to $41.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target upped by analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EIFZF. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

EIFZF remained flat at $$30.96 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 736. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $33.16.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

