Scotiabank Boosts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$51.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE FN traded up C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.71. 33,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,681. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.83. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.11 and a twelve month high of C$52.84.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 6,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.61 per share, with a total value of C$300,069.53. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$366,414,985.72.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

