Scotiabank Boosts First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target to C$51.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.24% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Shares of TSE FN traded up C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$52.71. 33,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,681. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.83. First National Financial has a twelve month low of C$26.11 and a twelve month high of C$52.84.
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 6,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.61 per share, with a total value of C$300,069.53. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$366,414,985.72.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.
See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.