Scotiabank Raises Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target to C$4.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMMC. Cormark upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.50.

CMMC stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,406. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.43 and a 52 week high of C$4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. The firm has a market cap of C$876.30 million and a PE ratio of 23.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$984,709.08.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

