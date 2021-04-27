ScPrime 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,541.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $1,541.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00062499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020463 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.67 or 0.00276337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,274,278 coins and its circulating supply is 34,590,667 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

