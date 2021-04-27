Scrypta Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Scrypta has a total market cap of $407,458.18 and $322.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00038640 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001138 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004575 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,633,442 coins and its circulating supply is 16,833,442 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

