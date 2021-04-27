Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $307,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 25.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.4% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $272.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.52 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

