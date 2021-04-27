Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Trading 1% Higher

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY)’s share price rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

About Séché Environnement (OTCMKTS:SECVY)

SÃ©chÃ© Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial customers and public authorities in France and internationally. The company recovers resources and materials from non-hazardous and hazardous wastes; and produces alternative energy from biogas and solid recovered fuels, as well as generates thermal energy as a byproduct.

