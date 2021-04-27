Secret Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.13 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 27th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $223.66 million and $3.13 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $3.21 or 0.00005801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.32 or 0.00535694 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00024067 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,446.50 or 0.02615041 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 51.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 125.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 182,130,402 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

