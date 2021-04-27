Selfkey (KEY) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $72.06 million and $12.75 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00065519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00021092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00060231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.03 or 0.00745261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00094655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.16 or 0.07821190 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

