Selfkey Trading Up 1.9% This Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $76.94 million and $12.52 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00067571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00065199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00822892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00097554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,550.39 or 0.08184252 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.