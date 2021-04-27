Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $759.02 million, a PE ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.12. Semler Scientific has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $118.97.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $520,488. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.