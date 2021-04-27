Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Sempra Energy worth $44,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $136.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.