Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Sempra Energy worth $44,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $136.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

