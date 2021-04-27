SEMrush Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SEMR) Quiet Period To Expire on May 4th

SEMrush’s (NASDAQ:SEMR) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 4th. SEMrush had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $140,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During SEMrush’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.12.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

