Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.20

Senior plc (LON:SNR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 118.90 ($1.55). Senior shares last traded at GBX 115 ($1.50), with a volume of 480,866 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Senior from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 95.67 ($1.25).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £482.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35.

In other news, insider Andrew Bodenham acquired 42,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £50,251.50 ($65,653.91).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

