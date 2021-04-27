Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.34 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.200-3.500 EPS.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,483. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 96.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.33.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

