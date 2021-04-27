Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84 to $0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million to $990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $902.88 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20 to $3.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

Shares of ST opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

