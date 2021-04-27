Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ST stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.71. 1,419,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.