Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.69 billion-$3.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20 to $3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. 1,419,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,483. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ST shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

