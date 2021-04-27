Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20 to $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.685 billion to $3.825 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84 to $0.90 EPS.

ST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

