Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.21, but opened at $2.37. Senseonics shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 207,323 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SENS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Senseonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.45.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $932.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 1,504.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 961,569 shares during the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.