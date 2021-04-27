Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $71.49 million and approximately $36,783.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

