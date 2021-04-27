Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches Market Cap of $60.95 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $60.95 million and $756,694.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00067845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00064881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.18 or 0.00820620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00097447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,539.32 or 0.08165776 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

