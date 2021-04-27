Serum (SRM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $494.46 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 67.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $9.89 or 0.00018033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $494.46 million and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

