ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,306 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $148,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.42, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.78 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

