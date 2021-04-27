Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,358.23

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,358.23 ($30.81) and traded as high as GBX 2,438 ($31.85). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,406 ($31.43), with a volume of 431,209 shares changing hands.

SVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,461 ($32.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,329.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,358.23.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

