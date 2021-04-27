SF Capital (SFCP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. SF Capital has a total market cap of $61,172.49 and approximately $135.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00277640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.14 or 0.01052612 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00719774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,479.73 or 0.99802295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

