Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Lifted to “Outperform” at ATB Capital

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was upgraded by stock analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SCL. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$5.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.29.

Shares of TSE:SCL traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.44. 98,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,186. The company has a market capitalization of C$383.15 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$1.33 and a 1-year high of C$7.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shawcor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

