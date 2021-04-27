Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$5.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.29.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of TSE SCL opened at C$5.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.54, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.30. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$1.33 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$385.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.16.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$325.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.