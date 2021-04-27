Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 1,768 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.93. 59,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,291. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

