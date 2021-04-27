Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 2,577 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 64,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,604,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $419.26. 213,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,177. The business’s fifty day moving average is $403.17 and its 200-day moving average is $377.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

