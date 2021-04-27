Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires 4,104 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.0% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 32,735 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 149,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 65,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 17,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 14,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,063. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.72.

