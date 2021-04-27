Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $560.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,457. The company’s 50-day moving average is $509.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.58. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.78 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.90.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

