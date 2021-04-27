Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.37. 50,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,750. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

