Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $62.87. 71,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,403. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

