Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $236.29. 316,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,729,926. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

