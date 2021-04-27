Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,602 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.10. 48,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,259. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.07 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,252,098 shares of company stock valued at $280,548,704. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

