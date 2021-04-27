Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Copart makes up 1.7% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.66. 11,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.55 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.