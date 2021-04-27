Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $12.47 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,797 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.25. The company had a trading volume of 579,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,019. The company has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 75.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

