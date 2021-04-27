Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 113,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.91. The company had a trading volume of 328,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,443. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average of $95.65. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.09 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

