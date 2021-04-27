Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Facebook by 4.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,581 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 4.3% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 28.3% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 29,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,575,489 shares of company stock valued at $446,691,479. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.92. 382,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,962,932. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.56 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $865.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.30.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.