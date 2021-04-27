Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $1.49 Million in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1,007.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

NYSEARCA:FENY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.04. 11,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.